NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.25.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.80.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$12.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$12.79.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

