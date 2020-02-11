Northwest Pipe’s (NWPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 272,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

