Northwest Pipe’s (NWPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
