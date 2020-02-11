nOS (NOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,109.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. nOS has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $58,109.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nOS has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One nOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

