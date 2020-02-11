Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 293.50 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.85), approximately 66,883 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 368,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.50 ($3.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of $298.28 million and a PE ratio of 36.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Numis’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Numis’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

In related news, insider Luke Savage acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700 ($32,491.45). Also, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £14,374.86 ($18,909.31).

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

