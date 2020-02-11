Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Liquid Holdings Group (NASDAQ:LIQDQ) Financial Analysis

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nutanix has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nutanix and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -61.10% -293.83% -38.02% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nutanix and Liquid Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 7 13 0 2.65 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutanix currently has a consensus price target of $40.53, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and Liquid Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.24 billion 5.46 -$621.18 million ($3.18) -11.03 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix.

Summary

Nutanix beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community. The company's Liquid platform consists of the LiquidTrade, a trading platform; LiquidMetrics, a risk metrics platform; and LiquidView, a shadow accounting platform. The company offers support services to assist in the implementation and utilization of its platform. It serves hedge fund managers, asset managers, and wealth management offices. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey. On February 25, 2006, the voluntary petition of Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 27, 2016.

