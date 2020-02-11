Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 6,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,333. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

In related news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

