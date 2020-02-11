Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JQC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

