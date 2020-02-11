Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. 42,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,190. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

