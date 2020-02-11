Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 3,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

