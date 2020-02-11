Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NJV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.