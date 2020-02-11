Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,841,000 after buying an additional 813,747 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,953,000 after purchasing an additional 195,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,456,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.61. 1,650,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

