Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. Visa Inc has a one year low of $140.45 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.52.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

