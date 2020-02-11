Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 533,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,467. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

