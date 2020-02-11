Oak Grove Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,888,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,932,000 after buying an additional 1,425,631 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,170,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,042,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,988,000 after acquiring an additional 425,225 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 116,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

