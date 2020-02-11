Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,252 shares of company stock valued at $79,350,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.72. 2,058,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,477. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 201.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $190.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.91.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

