Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of LHC Group worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in LHC Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $155.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.