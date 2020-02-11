Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Penumbra worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.88. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $122.40 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 147.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $616,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,643. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.