Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of LKQ worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. 13,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

