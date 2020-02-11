Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Euronet Worldwide worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,798,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after buying an additional 199,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $13.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.84. 35,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $171.25.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

