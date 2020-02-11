Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,885 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 130,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,968.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. 20,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,108. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

