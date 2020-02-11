Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded up $6.82 on Tuesday, reaching $269.79. 7,969,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.58 and its 200-day moving average is $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.20.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

