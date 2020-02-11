Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Shares of OMP stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $518.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

OMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

