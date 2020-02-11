Objective (ASX:OCL) Trading 2% Higher

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$6.59 ($4.67) and last traded at A$6.50 ($4.61), 18,326 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.37 ($4.52).

The company has a market cap of $604.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

Objective Company Profile (ASX:OCL)

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers objective enterprise content management that manages content, builds business processes, and empowers users to achieve desired outcomes; objective inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, deployment options, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; and objective perform, a streamline content-driven process that offers workflow designing, case management, anywhere access, transparency, accountability, and governance solutions.

