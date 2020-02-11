Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $1,297,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OKTA traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,699. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 37,668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Okta by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 178,588 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Okta by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

