Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,452,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,032,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Olin by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,222 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

