Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $1,029,220.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 6,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,387. Onespan has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $691.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.02.
Onespan Company Profile
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
