Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Onespan alerts:

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $1,029,220.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 6,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,387. Onespan has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $691.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.