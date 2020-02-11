Opacity (OPQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $12,372.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.15 or 0.03560711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00247474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00136829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

