Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OPY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

