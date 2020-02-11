Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 15,535 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP stock opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $146.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

