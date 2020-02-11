Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 831,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.