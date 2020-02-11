Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

