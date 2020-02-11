Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,467 shares of company stock worth $8,555,718 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Hershey stock opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.00. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

