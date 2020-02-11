Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 932.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

