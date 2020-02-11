Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $205.19 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

