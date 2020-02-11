Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $217.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.31 and its 200-day moving average is $199.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $217.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

