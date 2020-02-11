Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,003 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,556 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

