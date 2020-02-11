Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 35,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 59,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.