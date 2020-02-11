Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $54.23. 2,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,830. Otter Tail has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

