Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PPBI opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,743 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.