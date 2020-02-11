Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Up 13%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 2,045,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,217,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

PTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 594.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 47.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

