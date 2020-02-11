Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.88

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 30880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,100,000 shares of company stock worth $241,546,950 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Palomar by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

