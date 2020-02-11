Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$30.14 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total value of C$50,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,983.26. Also, Senior Officer Michael Steinmann sold 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,363,304. Insiders have sold a total of 15,531 shares of company stock worth $422,696 over the last three months.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

