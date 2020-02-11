Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Panasonic stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Panasonic has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.77.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

