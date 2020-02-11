Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHX. TheStreet cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $6.94 on Friday. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

