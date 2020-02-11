Parallel Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

NYSE:APO opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 33,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $1,590,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,101,913 shares of company stock worth $200,639,984 in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

