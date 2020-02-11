Parallel Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mylan by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,293,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,831,000 after purchasing an additional 482,054 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYL. Morgan Stanley cut Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYL opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

