Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $407.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

