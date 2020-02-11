Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 6,673 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTA opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.