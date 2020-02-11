Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,901 Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 239,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 113,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

