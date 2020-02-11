Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,139,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 961,270 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 522,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,448,000. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 118,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 107,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

EFT opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

